Kansas City, MO
11118 North Locust Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11118 North Locust Street

11118 North Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

11118 North Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,482 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11118 North Locust Street have any available units?
11118 North Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11118 North Locust Street have?
Some of 11118 North Locust Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11118 North Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
11118 North Locust Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11118 North Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11118 North Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 11118 North Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 11118 North Locust Street does offer parking.
Does 11118 North Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11118 North Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11118 North Locust Street have a pool?
No, 11118 North Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 11118 North Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 11118 North Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11118 North Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11118 North Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
