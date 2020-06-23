11102 College Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATE!!!

This home has been completely rehabbed. There are 5 bedrooms and 2.5 full bathrooms. This home also has 2 large living rooms with a fireplace. The floors are hardwood and tile, there is New Carpet being installed in one bedroom. The kitchen is fully stainless steel appliances with a built in microwave and garbage disposal. The unit comes with a washer and dryer. There is a nice patio area in the back entertainment.



Perfect Location!!!

Near 71 Hwy.

This is located just minutes from Stateline.