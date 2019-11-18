Amenities

1106 W 88th Street Available 09/01/19 Ward Parkway Estates Home close to Shopping and Entertainment - This Ward Parkway Estates Home offers 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on main level and 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on lower level. The Master bedroom has a huge master bathroom with washer and dryer hookups.The entire home has beautifully refinished hardwood floors. It has a large living room and dining room with a eat in Kitchen.The kitchen has a huge island for entertaining with all Stainless Steel appliance with new Kitchen cabinets. The lower level has plenty of storage with large great room, office, bedroom and full bath. Large patio and fenced in backyard off Kitchen. The home has a two car attached garage. Pet ok with additional deposit and pet rent and owner approval of pet.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $1,995.00 Per Month



