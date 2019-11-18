All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1106 W 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1106 W 88th Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

1106 W 88th Street

1106 West 88th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1106 West 88th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Western Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1106 W 88th Street Available 09/01/19 Ward Parkway Estates Home close to Shopping and Entertainment - This Ward Parkway Estates Home offers 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on main level and 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on lower level. The Master bedroom has a huge master bathroom with washer and dryer hookups.The entire home has beautifully refinished hardwood floors. It has a large living room and dining room with a eat in Kitchen.The kitchen has a huge island for entertaining with all Stainless Steel appliance with new Kitchen cabinets. The lower level has plenty of storage with large great room, office, bedroom and full bath. Large patio and fenced in backyard off Kitchen. The home has a two car attached garage. Pet ok with additional deposit and pet rent and owner approval of pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1,995.00 Per Month

(RLNE4446177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W 88th Street have any available units?
1106 W 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 W 88th Street have?
Some of 1106 W 88th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W 88th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 W 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1106 W 88th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1106 W 88th Street offers parking.
Does 1106 W 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 W 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W 88th Street have a pool?
No, 1106 W 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 1106 W 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 W 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary