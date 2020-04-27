11024 Beacon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this updated home in Strattford Estates on the south side of KC. The interior features a modern kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, and 2 living areas that make spreading out and finding your personal space a breeze. The backyard offers plenty of space and privacy, and there is room for cookouts on the large deck. 4th bedroom is in finished area of the basement. Your furry friends 40lbs or less are welcome here. There is a $300 non refundable pet fee for the first pet, $150 for each additional pet. Each pet is $25 per month.



Applicant Criteria

1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent

2. No prior evictions

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.