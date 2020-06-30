All apartments in Kansas City
11 NW 78th Terrace

11 Northwest 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11 Northwest 78th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64118
Jefferson Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bath In Northland - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at (816) 330-2637 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE5210334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 NW 78th Terrace have any available units?
11 NW 78th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11 NW 78th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11 NW 78th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 NW 78th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11 NW 78th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11 NW 78th Terrace offer parking?
No, 11 NW 78th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11 NW 78th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 NW 78th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 NW 78th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11 NW 78th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11 NW 78th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11 NW 78th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11 NW 78th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 NW 78th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 NW 78th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 NW 78th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

