10925 Bales Ave Available 07/12/19 Coming soon in South KCMO!!-AVAILABLE MID JULY!! - Register to be notified when showings begin here:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/923256?source=marketing

Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. www.adastrarealty.com



So much room in this 6 Bedroom, 3 Bath split level. 2 fireplaces, den and living room with built ins. Newer kitchen cabinets and eat in area. Inviting patio off dining room, oversized 2 car garage on a quiet street. New flooring and fresh paint! Mail level features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Lower level includes finished family room, two bedrooms, bathroom, laundry area and garage entry. Beautiful landscaped yard. Two car garage with remotes. Contemporary paint, clean home, great find! Just waiting for you to call it home.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



