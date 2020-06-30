10905 Bristol Ter.

Amenities
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
Come check out this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.
This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also offers three good sized bedrooms and a newly refurbished bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature that this home has to offer.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 470 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
