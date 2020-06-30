10905 Bristol Ter.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Come check out this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also offers three good sized bedrooms and a newly refurbished bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature that this home has to offer.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 470 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*



?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5413794)