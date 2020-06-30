All apartments in Kansas City
10905 Bristol Ter.

10905 Bristol Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10905 Bristol Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Come check out this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also offers three good sized bedrooms and a newly refurbished bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature that this home has to offer.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 470 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5413794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 Bristol Ter. have any available units?
10905 Bristol Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10905 Bristol Ter. have?
Some of 10905 Bristol Ter.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 Bristol Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
10905 Bristol Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 Bristol Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10905 Bristol Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 10905 Bristol Ter. offer parking?
No, 10905 Bristol Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 10905 Bristol Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10905 Bristol Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 Bristol Ter. have a pool?
No, 10905 Bristol Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 10905 Bristol Ter. have accessible units?
No, 10905 Bristol Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 Bristol Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10905 Bristol Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.

