10811 Bellaire Ave

Amenities
GORGEOUS REMODEL FOR RENT! Available Immediately! 3 months or 6 months options. LARGE 5 Bdrm Home with family room & fireplace. Everything is brand new with attention to details! Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances! Top notch Stained hardwood floors. New windows, carpet in bedrooms, vanities, tile, fixtures & canned lights! All new interior & exterior paint. 3 bedrooms on main floor & 2 on second floor. Large 2-car garage with a full large unfinished basement. Wonderful large secluded backyard & superb landscaping! 6-months for $1250/month and 3-months for $1450/month