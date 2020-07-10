All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10811 Bellaire Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10811 Bellaire Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10811 Bellaire Ave

10811 Bellaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10811 Bellaire Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
GORGEOUS REMODEL FOR RENT! Available Immediately! 3 months or 6 months options. LARGE 5 Bdrm Home with family room & fireplace. Everything is brand new with attention to details! Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances! Top notch Stained hardwood floors. New windows, carpet in bedrooms, vanities, tile, fixtures & canned lights! All new interior & exterior paint. 3 bedrooms on main floor & 2 on second floor. Large 2-car garage with a full large unfinished basement. Wonderful large secluded backyard & superb landscaping! 6-months for $1250/month and 3-months for $1450/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10811 Bellaire Ave have any available units?
10811 Bellaire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10811 Bellaire Ave have?
Some of 10811 Bellaire Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10811 Bellaire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10811 Bellaire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 Bellaire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10811 Bellaire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10811 Bellaire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10811 Bellaire Ave offers parking.
Does 10811 Bellaire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10811 Bellaire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 Bellaire Ave have a pool?
No, 10811 Bellaire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10811 Bellaire Ave have accessible units?
No, 10811 Bellaire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10811 Bellaire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10811 Bellaire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Paradise Flats
308 E 34th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary