10811 Bellaire Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities garage

GORGEOUS REMODEL FOR RENT! Available Immediately! 3 months or 6 months options. LARGE 5 Bdrm Home with family room & fireplace. Everything is brand new with attention to details! Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances! Top notch Stained hardwood floors. New windows, carpet in bedrooms, vanities, tile, fixtures & canned lights! All new interior & exterior paint. 3 bedrooms on main floor & 2 on second floor. Large 2-car garage with a full large unfinished basement. Wonderful large secluded backyard & superb landscaping! 6-months for $1250/month and 3-months for $1450/month