10810 North Palmer Avenue

***Leasing Special*** $1,000 off a month rent For Anyone That Is Approved And Takes Possession BY 12/31/2019. Available NOW. This great 4 bedroom beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! Schedule your viewing. Call 816 529-9960. Liberty school district. This beautiful home is located in a quiet North Kansas City subdivision. Please note that 4th bedroom can be used as an office. Main level features wood floors in the open kitchen, cozy living room with fireplace and three spacious bedrooms. It has a finished basement with lots of light and a walkout to the fenced yard. Finally the backyard is spacious with a walkout deck from the kitchen, perfect for entertaining friends and family. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older.Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.