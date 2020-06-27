All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 26 2019 at 5:15 PM

10810 North Palmer Avenue

10810 North Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10810 North Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
***Leasing Special*** $1,000 off a month rent For Anyone That Is Approved And Takes Possession BY 12/31/2019. Available NOW. This great 4 bedroom beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! Schedule your viewing. Call 816 529-9960. Liberty school district. This beautiful home is located in a quiet North Kansas City subdivision. Please note that 4th bedroom can be used as an office. Main level features wood floors in the open kitchen, cozy living room with fireplace and three spacious bedrooms. It has a finished basement with lots of light and a walkout to the fenced yard. Finally the backyard is spacious with a walkout deck from the kitchen, perfect for entertaining friends and family. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older.Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10810 North Palmer Avenue have any available units?
10810 North Palmer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10810 North Palmer Avenue have?
Some of 10810 North Palmer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10810 North Palmer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10810 North Palmer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10810 North Palmer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10810 North Palmer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10810 North Palmer Avenue offer parking?
No, 10810 North Palmer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10810 North Palmer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10810 North Palmer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10810 North Palmer Avenue have a pool?
No, 10810 North Palmer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10810 North Palmer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10810 North Palmer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10810 North Palmer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10810 North Palmer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
