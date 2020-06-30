All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

10804 Oak Street

10804 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

10804 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bridlespur

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled RedBridge3 bedroom 2 bath - 3 bedroom 2 bath, full basement in a leafy, quiet Red Bridge neighborhood, right across the street from the local grade school. Complete remodel. Kitchen has been redone with granite counters, new lights, new appliance. Kitchen opens to large dining room. Big living room as well. Hardwoods throughout.Both bathrooms are totally new and beautifully done. There is a bonus room that would make a great office or library. Washer and dryer hookups in the full basement. You get storage room galore in this tidy basement, sealed up with new paint and two brand new sump pumps. The two car garage is another great feature. The back yard has a nice deck and is fenced in. Central air and heat.

(RLNE5251290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10804 Oak Street have any available units?
10804 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10804 Oak Street have?
Some of 10804 Oak Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10804 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
10804 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 10804 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10804 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 10804 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 10804 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10804 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 10804 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 10804 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 10804 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10804 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

