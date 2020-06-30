10804 Oak Street

Amenities

Remodeled RedBridge3 bedroom 2 bath - 3 bedroom 2 bath, full basement in a leafy, quiet Red Bridge neighborhood, right across the street from the local grade school. Complete remodel. Kitchen has been redone with granite counters, new lights, new appliance. Kitchen opens to large dining room. Big living room as well. Hardwoods throughout.Both bathrooms are totally new and beautifully done. There is a bonus room that would make a great office or library. Washer and dryer hookups in the full basement. You get storage room galore in this tidy basement, sealed up with new paint and two brand new sump pumps. The two car garage is another great feature. The back yard has a nice deck and is fenced in. Central air and heat.



(RLNE5251290)