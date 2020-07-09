10608 North Tullis Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths home is located in Liberty School District. This spacious kitchen features lots of cabinets along with dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove, refrigerator as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include a charming gas fireplace, beautiful finished basement, washer and dryer (as is), and lots of storage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck off of eat-in kitchen overlooking a well maintained backyard. Pets are possible with owner approval, $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non- smoking home. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.