Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10608 North Tullis Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019

10608 North Tullis Avenue

10608 North Tullis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10608 North Tullis Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths home is located in Liberty School District. This spacious kitchen features lots of cabinets along with dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove, refrigerator as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include a charming gas fireplace, beautiful finished basement, washer and dryer (as is), and lots of storage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck off of eat-in kitchen overlooking a well maintained backyard. Pets are possible with owner approval, $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non- smoking home. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 North Tullis Avenue have any available units?
10608 North Tullis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10608 North Tullis Avenue have?
Some of 10608 North Tullis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 North Tullis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10608 North Tullis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 North Tullis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10608 North Tullis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10608 North Tullis Avenue offer parking?
No, 10608 North Tullis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10608 North Tullis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10608 North Tullis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 North Tullis Avenue have a pool?
No, 10608 North Tullis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10608 North Tullis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10608 North Tullis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 North Tullis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10608 North Tullis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

