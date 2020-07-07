10606 North Oak Trafficway

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92c09980a0 ---- Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups