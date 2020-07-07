All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10606 North Oak Trafficway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10606 North Oak Trafficway
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

10606 North Oak Trafficway

10606 N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10606 N, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92c09980a0 ---- Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10606 North Oak Trafficway have any available units?
10606 North Oak Trafficway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10606 North Oak Trafficway have?
Some of 10606 North Oak Trafficway's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10606 North Oak Trafficway currently offering any rent specials?
10606 North Oak Trafficway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10606 North Oak Trafficway pet-friendly?
Yes, 10606 North Oak Trafficway is pet friendly.
Does 10606 North Oak Trafficway offer parking?
Yes, 10606 North Oak Trafficway offers parking.
Does 10606 North Oak Trafficway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10606 North Oak Trafficway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10606 North Oak Trafficway have a pool?
No, 10606 North Oak Trafficway does not have a pool.
Does 10606 North Oak Trafficway have accessible units?
No, 10606 North Oak Trafficway does not have accessible units.
Does 10606 North Oak Trafficway have units with dishwashers?
No, 10606 North Oak Trafficway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary