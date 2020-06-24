105 E 80th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction in Waldo - This fantastic home was built only 10 years ago and is in the heart of Waldo. All the benefits of new construction in a fantastic area. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Built-in Microwave. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The third bedroom is in the finished basement with another full bath. One Car attached Garage with Nice fenced in backyard. Pet Friendly with additional deposit and pet rent.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $1750.00 Per Month



