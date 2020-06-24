105 E 80th Ter

Amenities
New Construction in Waldo - This fantastic home was built only 10 years ago and is in the heart of Waldo. All the benefits of new construction in a fantastic area. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Built-in Microwave. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The third bedroom is in the finished basement with another full bath. One Car attached Garage with Nice fenced in backyard. Pet Friendly with additional deposit and pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1750.00 Per Month
(RLNE2701896)