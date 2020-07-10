10413 Palmer Ave

Amenities

Hickman Mills Home Totally Remodeled - This Totally Remodeled Hickman Mills Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths. Master Bedroom on 1st floor with Master Bathroom. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath and a 1/2 on main level. The home has a Beautiful hardwood floors and Tile. The kitchen appliances include: Oven, Dishwasher, Cook top and Refrigerator. The washer and dryer hook ups in the unfinished basement. This house has Central Air and a Gas Furnace. There is a private driveway for off-street parking and a 2 car attached Garage. . Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent. Sorry No Vouchers.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $1,295.00 Per Month



