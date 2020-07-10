All apartments in Kansas City
10413 Palmer Ave
10413 Palmer Ave

10413 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10413 Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hickman Mills Home Totally Remodeled - This Totally Remodeled Hickman Mills Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths. Master Bedroom on 1st floor with Master Bathroom. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath and a 1/2 on main level. The home has a Beautiful hardwood floors and Tile. The kitchen appliances include: Oven, Dishwasher, Cook top and Refrigerator. The washer and dryer hook ups in the unfinished basement. This house has Central Air and a Gas Furnace. There is a private driveway for off-street parking and a 2 car attached Garage. . Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent. Sorry No Vouchers.

Rent is $1,295.00 Per Month

(RLNE5834683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10413 Palmer Ave have any available units?
10413 Palmer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10413 Palmer Ave have?
Some of 10413 Palmer Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10413 Palmer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10413 Palmer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10413 Palmer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10413 Palmer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10413 Palmer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10413 Palmer Ave offers parking.
Does 10413 Palmer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10413 Palmer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10413 Palmer Ave have a pool?
No, 10413 Palmer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10413 Palmer Ave have accessible units?
No, 10413 Palmer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10413 Palmer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10413 Palmer Ave has units with dishwashers.

