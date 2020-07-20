All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:54 PM

10411 Oakland Avenue

10411 Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10411 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Move-in Special*** 1/2 off first months rent! 

This 3 bed 1 bath house is located right off Interstate 470, which is great for commuters! Restaurants/shopping and more are also close to this property.

The living room has the original hardwoods with the updated fixtures and fresh paint! The kitchen provides you with matching stainless steel appliances, as well with new fixtures, backsplash, countertop, and brand new LTV flooring. The bedrooms contain original hardwood flooring with updated fixtures and a fresh coat of paint! The bathroom was updated with a new vanity, shower wall, and toilet. The unfinished basement brings tons of potential storage! The basement is also a walkout! The back yard is huge and is great for activities. The backyard also has a shed for more storage!

Make sure to check out this property today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This property does not accept voucher programs
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 Oakland Avenue have any available units?
10411 Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10411 Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 10411 Oakland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10411 Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10411 Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10411 Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 10411 Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10411 Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10411 Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 10411 Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10411 Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10411 Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10411 Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
