10411 Oakland Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Move-in Special*** 1/2 off first months rent!



This 3 bed 1 bath house is located right off Interstate 470, which is great for commuters! Restaurants/shopping and more are also close to this property.



The living room has the original hardwoods with the updated fixtures and fresh paint! The kitchen provides you with matching stainless steel appliances, as well with new fixtures, backsplash, countertop, and brand new LTV flooring. The bedrooms contain original hardwood flooring with updated fixtures and a fresh coat of paint! The bathroom was updated with a new vanity, shower wall, and toilet. The unfinished basement brings tons of potential storage! The basement is also a walkout! The back yard is huge and is great for activities. The backyard also has a shed for more storage!



Make sure to check out this property today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This property does not accept voucher programs

Contact us to schedule a showing.