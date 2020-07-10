10400 E 42nd St

Amenities
Hey Im Kelly I Got Offered In Colorado and My Lease Isnt Up until November of 2019 I will Be Leaving Jan10 So Im Looking For Someone Asap
I need someone QUITE AND CLEAN
Thats how I am Ive been here 2years with no problems.
Text or Email Me (Im Always at Work)
The Place is a 3 Bedroom 2 bath but you will only have access to 2beds and 1 bath i will be returning August10 so i need someone willing to stay atleast 6month.
I Pay Rent Ontime No B.S.
The Place will Be Partially Furnished
I will Leave The Couch and Airbeds Washer and Dryer
I will Still Pay All The Bills
Everything will Remain in my Name but you will be just living here.