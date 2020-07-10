10400 E 42nd St

Amenities

Hey Im Kelly I Got Offered In Colorado and My Lease Isnt Up until November of 2019 I will Be Leaving Jan10 So Im Looking For Someone Asap

I need someone QUITE AND CLEAN

Thats how I am Ive been here 2years with no problems.

Text or Email Me (Im Always at Work)

The Place is a 3 Bedroom 2 bath but you will only have access to 2beds and 1 bath i will be returning August10 so i need someone willing to stay atleast 6month.

I Pay Rent Ontime No B.S.

The Place will Be Partially Furnished

I will Leave The Couch and Airbeds Washer and Dryer

I will Still Pay All The Bills

Everything will Remain in my Name but you will be just living here.