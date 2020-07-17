10328 North Saline Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Tiffany Greens Home is located in the Platte County R-III School District. The beautiful kitchen is updated with refrigerator (as is), range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, large walk-in pantry, center island, and lots of cabinets for storage. Master Bedroom has charming fireplace and walks into a large master bedroom with double vanities and jacuzzi tub. Three additional bedrooms and one has additional space for playroom. This home has all the additional features with a formal living room with double sided fireplace that is accessible to the outside. The finished basement is great for entertaining with wet bar area and dishwasher, spacious family room with another gas fireplace, and lots of room for extra storage. Enjoy entertaining outdoors sitting in front of fireplace on the nice sized patio. Cats are not possible but dogs 12lbs and under are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking property. To view the property, please call our office to schedule a showing...816-436-9099 ext. 202.



