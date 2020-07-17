All apartments in Kansas City
10328 North Saline Avenue
10328 North Saline Avenue

Location

10328 North Saline Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Tiffany Greens Home is located in the Platte County R-III School District. The beautiful kitchen is updated with refrigerator (as is), range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, large walk-in pantry, center island, and lots of cabinets for storage. Master Bedroom has charming fireplace and walks into a large master bedroom with double vanities and jacuzzi tub. Three additional bedrooms and one has additional space for playroom. This home has all the additional features with a formal living room with double sided fireplace that is accessible to the outside. The finished basement is great for entertaining with wet bar area and dishwasher, spacious family room with another gas fireplace, and lots of room for extra storage. Enjoy entertaining outdoors sitting in front of fireplace on the nice sized patio. Cats are not possible but dogs 12lbs and under are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking property. To view the property, please call our office to schedule a showing...816-436-9099 ext. 202.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 North Saline Avenue have any available units?
10328 North Saline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10328 North Saline Avenue have?
Some of 10328 North Saline Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10328 North Saline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10328 North Saline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 North Saline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10328 North Saline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10328 North Saline Avenue offer parking?
No, 10328 North Saline Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10328 North Saline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10328 North Saline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 North Saline Avenue have a pool?
No, 10328 North Saline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10328 North Saline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10328 North Saline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 North Saline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10328 North Saline Avenue has units with dishwashers.
