Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

10211 Hillcrest Road

10211 Hillcrest Road
Location

10211 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath 1 car garage. This home features new HVAC, carpet, laminate flooring, updated bathroom, and fresh paint.

Monthly gross income must equal at least three times the monthly rent. Property ready for immediate occupancy. For more information on our rental process use the following link
https://stalwartmgmt.com/application-process/

To schedule a self showings the following linkhttps://secure.rently.com/properties/770511?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10211 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
10211 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10211 Hillcrest Road have?
Some of 10211 Hillcrest Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10211 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
10211 Hillcrest Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10211 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 10211 Hillcrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10211 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 10211 Hillcrest Road does offer parking.
Does 10211 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10211 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10211 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 10211 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 10211 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 10211 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10211 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10211 Hillcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
