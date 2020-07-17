All apartments in Kansas City
1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace
1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace

1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64118
Clayton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Clean well maintained 3 bdrm, 2 bath 2 story home has lots of newer upgrades including interior paint & new carpet in most rooms. Beautiful hardwood floors in Kitchen and Dining Room. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling and deck. Family Room has walkout to large fenced yard. Lots of storage and big walk-in closets.
This home will go fast so please Apply today!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace have any available units?
1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace have?
Some of 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace offer parking?
No, 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
