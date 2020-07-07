All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1014 W 44th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1014 W 44th St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

1014 W 44th St

1014 West 44th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1014 West 44th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/983f6ec022 ---- *SPECIAL** 1 Month Free on 12-Month Lease, Price Marketed is Price After Special Has Been Applied to Base Rent Price! Prices and specials subject to change at any time. *PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Come see this charming apartment community with a modern kitchen and breathtaking features in West Plaza! This beautiful apartment community offers eight 2 bedroom 1 bathroom homes that are within walking distance to the sights and sounds of both the Country Club Plaza and Westport. Each home offers a beautiful, upgraded kitchen, a washer and dryer in-unit, and pre-installed stereo speakers! Contact the leasing agent today to make this beautiful property your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 W 44th St have any available units?
1014 W 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1014 W 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
1014 W 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 W 44th St pet-friendly?
No, 1014 W 44th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1014 W 44th St offer parking?
No, 1014 W 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 1014 W 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 W 44th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 W 44th St have a pool?
No, 1014 W 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 1014 W 44th St have accessible units?
No, 1014 W 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 W 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 W 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 W 44th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1014 W 44th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary