All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10103 Cambridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10103 Cambridge
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

10103 Cambridge

10103 Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10103 Cambridge Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c14670059 ---- Wonderful floor plan with abundant space! This 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled ranch home features one level living. It has a large family room which walks out onto deck overlooking very private back yard. This home is conveniently located just north of Highway 470 off of Blue Ridge near the Grandview Triangle. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10103 Cambridge have any available units?
10103 Cambridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10103 Cambridge have?
Some of 10103 Cambridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10103 Cambridge currently offering any rent specials?
10103 Cambridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10103 Cambridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 10103 Cambridge is pet friendly.
Does 10103 Cambridge offer parking?
Yes, 10103 Cambridge offers parking.
Does 10103 Cambridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10103 Cambridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10103 Cambridge have a pool?
No, 10103 Cambridge does not have a pool.
Does 10103 Cambridge have accessible units?
No, 10103 Cambridge does not have accessible units.
Does 10103 Cambridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 10103 Cambridge does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary