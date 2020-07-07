10103 Cambridge Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134 Fairlane
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c14670059 ---- Wonderful floor plan with abundant space! This 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled ranch home features one level living. It has a large family room which walks out onto deck overlooking very private back yard. This home is conveniently located just north of Highway 470 off of Blue Ridge near the Grandview Triangle. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
