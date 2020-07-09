All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1005 East 83rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1005 East 83rd Terrace
Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:01 PM

1005 East 83rd Terrace

1005 East 83rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1005 East 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy bungalow is bigger than it looks! This home is gorgeous after the remodel. Newly refinished dark wood floors throughout, Cathedral ceiling, a kitchen with breakfast bar and newer stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.New back deck and energy efficient furnace and a/c. Conveniently located near bus stops, stores, a hospital, parks, and restaurants.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 East 83rd Terrace have any available units?
1005 East 83rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 East 83rd Terrace have?
Some of 1005 East 83rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 East 83rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1005 East 83rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 East 83rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 East 83rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1005 East 83rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 1005 East 83rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1005 East 83rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 East 83rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 East 83rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 1005 East 83rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1005 East 83rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1005 East 83rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 East 83rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 East 83rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary