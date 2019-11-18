All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 13 2020 at 9:08 PM

10012 Hillcrest Road

10012 Hillcrest Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10012 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This renovated 3 bed 1 bath house is now ready for new tenants!

The house features a renovated kitchen that offers a new backsplash, cabinets, and countertops, as well as stainless steel appliances.

The bathroom has also been updated with new shower tile, a new vanity, and more! The whole house has been freshly painted and updated with modern fixtures. Another great feature of this house is its very spacious fenced-in backyard that also offers a shed for additional storage.

Don’t miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10012 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
10012 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10012 Hillcrest Road have?
Some of 10012 Hillcrest Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10012 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
10012 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10012 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10012 Hillcrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 10012 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
No, 10012 Hillcrest Road does not offer parking.
Does 10012 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10012 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10012 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 10012 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 10012 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 10012 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10012 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10012 Hillcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
