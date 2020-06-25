All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:15 PM

10008 Hardesty Avenue

10008 Hardesty Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10008 Hardesty Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10008 Hardesty Avenue, Kansas City, MO

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/798236?source=marketing

To apply, visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1147469826

Updated 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in Moreland Heights Neighborhood of South Kansas City. New paint and newer carpet throughout - carpet in 1 bedroom to still be replaced. The updated kitchen features ceramic tile floor, granite countertops. Appliances will be installed at move-in.

Completely rehabbed bathroom with tile floor and shower surround. Hickman Mills Schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm M thru F

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 Hardesty Avenue have any available units?
10008 Hardesty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10008 Hardesty Avenue have?
Some of 10008 Hardesty Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10008 Hardesty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10008 Hardesty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 Hardesty Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10008 Hardesty Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10008 Hardesty Avenue offer parking?
No, 10008 Hardesty Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10008 Hardesty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10008 Hardesty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 Hardesty Avenue have a pool?
No, 10008 Hardesty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10008 Hardesty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10008 Hardesty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 Hardesty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10008 Hardesty Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
