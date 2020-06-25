Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10008 Hardesty Avenue, Kansas City, MO



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/798236?source=marketing



To apply, visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1147469826



Updated 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in Moreland Heights Neighborhood of South Kansas City. New paint and newer carpet throughout - carpet in 1 bedroom to still be replaced. The updated kitchen features ceramic tile floor, granite countertops. Appliances will be installed at move-in.



Completely rehabbed bathroom with tile floor and shower surround. Hickman Mills Schools (not verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588



9am to 5pm M thru F



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Contact us to schedule a showing.