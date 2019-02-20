All apartments in Independence
5126 South Delaware Avenue

5126 South Delaware Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5126 South Delaware Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,434 sf home is located in Independence, MO. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 South Delaware Avenue have any available units?
5126 South Delaware Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 South Delaware Avenue have?
Some of 5126 South Delaware Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 South Delaware Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5126 South Delaware Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 South Delaware Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5126 South Delaware Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5126 South Delaware Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5126 South Delaware Avenue offers parking.
Does 5126 South Delaware Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 South Delaware Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 South Delaware Avenue have a pool?
No, 5126 South Delaware Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5126 South Delaware Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5126 South Delaware Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 South Delaware Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 South Delaware Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
