706 North Aztec Drive
706 North Aztec Drive

706 North Aztec Drive · No Longer Available
Location

706 North Aztec Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a perfect place to create memories! You'll definitely want to see this awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath split entry home that features a spacious living room, generous size bedrooms, an inviting and open kitchen to the dining area and a fenced yard. Delightfully different and designed for those who enjoys life's simple pleasures.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 North Aztec Drive have any available units?
706 North Aztec Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 706 North Aztec Drive currently offering any rent specials?
706 North Aztec Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 North Aztec Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 North Aztec Drive is pet friendly.
Does 706 North Aztec Drive offer parking?
No, 706 North Aztec Drive does not offer parking.
Does 706 North Aztec Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 North Aztec Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 North Aztec Drive have a pool?
No, 706 North Aztec Drive does not have a pool.
Does 706 North Aztec Drive have accessible units?
No, 706 North Aztec Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 706 North Aztec Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 North Aztec Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 North Aztec Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 North Aztec Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

