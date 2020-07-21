All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 504 N.E. 66th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
504 N.E. 66th Terrace
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

504 N.E. 66th Terrace

504 Northeast 66th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

504 Northeast 66th Terrace, Gladstone, MO 64118
Bolling Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Renovated 3 Bedroom in N. KC - This beautiful home, located near Gladstone, has been recently renovated with new carpet, paint and fixtures throughout!

The large living room has tons of natural light and flows directly into the dining room and kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have plenty of room and beautiful built-in closets!

This home has wonderful curb appeal, and the backyard has plenty of space, great for backyard BBQs!

Click the following link to watch a full video tour! https://youtu.be/XcID6flSM5o

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This property does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE3498384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N.E. 66th Terrace have any available units?
504 N.E. 66th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 504 N.E. 66th Terrace have?
Some of 504 N.E. 66th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 N.E. 66th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
504 N.E. 66th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N.E. 66th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 N.E. 66th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 504 N.E. 66th Terrace offer parking?
No, 504 N.E. 66th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 504 N.E. 66th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 N.E. 66th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N.E. 66th Terrace have a pool?
No, 504 N.E. 66th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 504 N.E. 66th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 504 N.E. 66th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N.E. 66th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 N.E. 66th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 N.E. 66th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 N.E. 66th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGladstone 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gladstone Apartments with PoolsGladstone Cheap Apartments
Gladstone Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City