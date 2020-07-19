All apartments in Gladstone
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1508 NE 56th Ter

Location

1508 NE 56th Ter, Gladstone, MO 64118
Oakwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Great house North of the River!
Property does have 3 bedrooms/2bathrooms.
Lots of storage in the property.
One level living.
You do not want to miss this great property.
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
