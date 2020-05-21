All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 204 Southwest 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
204 Southwest 6th Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:56 PM

204 Southwest 6th Street

204 Southwest 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

204 Southwest 6th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
East Lakeview

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Spacious true ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a walkout basement to back yard. If you like to entertain, you will love the concept of the open kitchen right off your formal dining room. All bathrooms recently remodeled. Conveniently located just minutes from I-70.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Southwest 6th Street have any available units?
204 Southwest 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 204 Southwest 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 Southwest 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Southwest 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Southwest 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 204 Southwest 6th Street offer parking?
No, 204 Southwest 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 Southwest 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Southwest 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Southwest 6th Street have a pool?
No, 204 Southwest 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 Southwest 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 204 Southwest 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Southwest 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Southwest 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Southwest 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Southwest 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University