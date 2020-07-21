All apartments in Belton
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:38 PM

16317 McKinley Street

16317 Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

16317 Mckinley Street, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. Apply for your dream home today, and get your application fees credited back when you sign your lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16317 McKinley Street have any available units?
16317 McKinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 16317 McKinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
16317 McKinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16317 McKinley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16317 McKinley Street is pet friendly.
Does 16317 McKinley Street offer parking?
No, 16317 McKinley Street does not offer parking.
Does 16317 McKinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16317 McKinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16317 McKinley Street have a pool?
No, 16317 McKinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 16317 McKinley Street have accessible units?
No, 16317 McKinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16317 McKinley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16317 McKinley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16317 McKinley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16317 McKinley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
