Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:21 AM

107 Brentwood Drive

107 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Brentwood Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
3 bdrm, 2 bath split entry move in ready! Home offers family room with fireplace, three bedrooms, 2 bath and kitchen offering nice pantry. Another great feature is the 2 car attached garage.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Brentwood Drive have any available units?
107 Brentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 107 Brentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Brentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Brentwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Brentwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 107 Brentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Brentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Brentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Brentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Brentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Brentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Brentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Brentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Brentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Brentwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Brentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Brentwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
