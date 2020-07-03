317 Daly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint single family home in highly sought after St. Paul neighborhood near markets, breweries and shops. Hardwood floors and an open floor plan make this property feel spacious and bright. This house offers a living room, kitchen, one bedroom and one full bathroom, featuring a clawfoot tub, front porch and washer and dryer. Unfinished attic and basement. Large, fenced in yard. St. Paul School District #625.



Lease Terms: $1300 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Single family home with fenced in yard!