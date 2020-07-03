All apartments in St. Paul
317 Daly Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

317 Daly Street

317 Daly Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 Daly Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint single family home in highly sought after St. Paul neighborhood near markets, breweries and shops. Hardwood floors and an open floor plan make this property feel spacious and bright. This house offers a living room, kitchen, one bedroom and one full bathroom, featuring a clawfoot tub, front porch and washer and dryer. Unfinished attic and basement. Large, fenced in yard. St. Paul School District #625.

Lease Terms: $1300 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Single family home with fenced in yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Daly Street have any available units?
317 Daly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Daly Street have?
Some of 317 Daly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Daly Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Daly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Daly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Daly Street is pet friendly.
Does 317 Daly Street offer parking?
No, 317 Daly Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 Daly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Daly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Daly Street have a pool?
No, 317 Daly Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 Daly Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Daly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Daly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Daly Street does not have units with dishwashers.

