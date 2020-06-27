All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 282 Harrison Ave #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
282 Harrison Ave #3
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

282 Harrison Ave #3

282 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
West Seventh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

282 Harrison Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
1 BR Unit for Rent - St. Paul

Recently updated 1 bedroom unit in 4-plex just blocks from downtown St. Paul. Recently redone counter tops and flooring, hardwood in living room, newer carpet in the spacious bedroom. Off street parking, laundry on-site, plenty of yard space.

~ Tenant pays gas & electric

~ Available Now

~ Deposit one months rent

~ No smoking, no pets

~ Not Section 8 Certified

~ $45 application fee per adult

~ Qualifications/Criteria -- Applicants must have a credit score of 590+, gross income of 3X the rent amount, Debt to Income Ratio cannot exceed 50%, No felonies less than 10 years old and no evictions within the last 5 years.

For a Private Showing contact Archer Properties Group at 651-705-7957
1 BR Unit for Rent - St. Paul

Recently updated 1 bedroom unit in 4-plex just minutes from downtown St. Paul. New counter tops and flooring, hardwood in living room, carpet in the spacious bedroom. Off street parking, laundry on-site, plenty of yard space.

~ Tenant pays gas & electric

~ Deposit one months rent

~ No smoking, no pets

~ Not Section 8 Certified

~ $45 application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Harrison Ave #3 have any available units?
282 Harrison Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 282 Harrison Ave #3 have?
Some of 282 Harrison Ave #3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Harrison Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
282 Harrison Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Harrison Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 282 Harrison Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 282 Harrison Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 282 Harrison Ave #3 offers parking.
Does 282 Harrison Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Harrison Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Harrison Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 282 Harrison Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 282 Harrison Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 282 Harrison Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Harrison Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Harrison Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law