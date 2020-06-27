282 Harrison Ave #3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

1 BR Unit for Rent - St. Paul



Recently updated 1 bedroom unit in 4-plex just blocks from downtown St. Paul. Recently redone counter tops and flooring, hardwood in living room, newer carpet in the spacious bedroom. Off street parking, laundry on-site, plenty of yard space.



~ Tenant pays gas & electric



~ Available Now



~ Deposit one months rent



~ No smoking, no pets



~ Not Section 8 Certified



~ $45 application fee per adult



~ Qualifications/Criteria -- Applicants must have a credit score of 590+, gross income of 3X the rent amount, Debt to Income Ratio cannot exceed 50%, No felonies less than 10 years old and no evictions within the last 5 years.



For a Private Showing contact Archer Properties Group at 651-705-7957

