282 Harrison Ave #3

1 BR Unit for Rent - St. Paul
Recently updated 1 bedroom unit in 4-plex just blocks from downtown St. Paul. Recently redone counter tops and flooring, hardwood in living room, newer carpet in the spacious bedroom. Off street parking, laundry on-site, plenty of yard space.
~ Tenant pays gas & electric
~ Available Now
~ Deposit one months rent
~ No smoking, no pets
~ Not Section 8 Certified
~ $45 application fee per adult
~ Qualifications/Criteria -- Applicants must have a credit score of 590+, gross income of 3X the rent amount, Debt to Income Ratio cannot exceed 50%, No felonies less than 10 years old and no evictions within the last 5 years.
For a Private Showing contact Archer Properties Group at 651-705-7957
