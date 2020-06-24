Rent Calculator
1091 Montana Ave West
1091 Montana Ave W
·
No Longer Available
Location
1091 Montana Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55117
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Como Park Home - Across from Como golf course
(RLNE4269733)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have any available units?
1091 Montana Ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 1091 Montana Ave West currently offering any rent specials?
1091 Montana Ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 Montana Ave West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1091 Montana Ave West is pet friendly.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West offer parking?
No, 1091 Montana Ave West does not offer parking.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 Montana Ave West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have a pool?
No, 1091 Montana Ave West does not have a pool.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have accessible units?
No, 1091 Montana Ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1091 Montana Ave West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1091 Montana Ave West has units with air conditioning.
