Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Park Point

4300 Highway 7 · (952) 260-8508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
St. Louis Park
Triangle
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

4300 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-002 · Avail. now

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 09-105 · Avail. Jul 31

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 25-002 · Avail. now

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Point.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
e-payments
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Park Point was built in 1948 and is a quiet apartment complex of 5 apartment buildings located at the point of the Triangle Neighborhood within the St. Louis Park City limits. We are located across the street from Minneapolis – Uptown.

• Uptown-Minneapolis is across the street from Park Point, with Starbucks and Yum Bakery less than a block away. Whole Foods is down the street, along with quite a few restaurants like Burger Jones, Punch Pizza, Rusticia Bakery, Chipotle and Noodles & Company.
• Lake Bade Maka Ska has sailing, kayaking, and paddle boating plus fishing on all the lakes connected along with a major bike trail connecting to all the bikes trails in the cities.
• Light Rail - Minnesota just started the Light Rail project from Minneapolis to Edina and it comes through 4 blocks away right next to the major bike trails.
• Cedar Lake Regional Trail is across the street from us and connects to all the major bikes trails.

Each building has 15 apartments. There are 11 apartments between three floors on one side and on the other side of the building, there are 4 apartments on two floors. All buildings are very quiet and each building also has a caretaker living in it to watch over the building. They keep it clean and each building has secure locked entrance doors.

All our apartments have a window in every room, including the bathroom and each apartment has an air conditioner and dishwasher. Most apartments are being upgraded to vinyl wood floor planking in the kitchens and dining rooms while carpet is updated as needed. Our maintenance staff fully paints and steam cleans between each move out and move in for all apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 (non-refundable)
Deposit: $500
Additional: Park Point pays the trash, water, heat and gas while the resident pays the electric, cable, internet.
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250 ($150 non-refundable)
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: On-street parking.
Storage Details: Each apartment receives one storage unit free of charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Point have any available units?
Park Point has 3 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Point have?
Some of Park Point's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Point currently offering any rent specials?
Park Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Point is pet friendly.
Does Park Point offer parking?
Yes, Park Point offers parking.
Does Park Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Point have a pool?
No, Park Point does not have a pool.
Does Park Point have accessible units?
No, Park Point does not have accessible units.
Does Park Point have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Point have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Point does not have units with air conditioning.
