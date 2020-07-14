Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking e-payments extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage microwave Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments

Park Point was built in 1948 and is a quiet apartment complex of 5 apartment buildings located at the point of the Triangle Neighborhood within the St. Louis Park City limits. We are located across the street from Minneapolis – Uptown.



• Uptown-Minneapolis is across the street from Park Point, with Starbucks and Yum Bakery less than a block away. Whole Foods is down the street, along with quite a few restaurants like Burger Jones, Punch Pizza, Rusticia Bakery, Chipotle and Noodles & Company.

• Lake Bade Maka Ska has sailing, kayaking, and paddle boating plus fishing on all the lakes connected along with a major bike trail connecting to all the bikes trails in the cities.

• Light Rail - Minnesota just started the Light Rail project from Minneapolis to Edina and it comes through 4 blocks away right next to the major bike trails.

• Cedar Lake Regional Trail is across the street from us and connects to all the major bikes trails.



Each building has 15 apartments. There are 11 apartments between three floors on one side and on the other side of the building, there are 4 apartments on two floors. All buildings are very quiet and each building also has a caretaker living in it to watch over the building. They keep it clean and each building has secure locked entrance doors.



All our apartments have a window in every room, including the bathroom and each apartment has an air conditioner and dishwasher. Most apartments are being upgraded to vinyl wood floor planking in the kitchens and dining rooms while carpet is updated as needed. Our maintenance staff fully paints and steam cleans between each move out and move in for all apartments.