Apartment List
/
MN
/
st louis park
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM

66 Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to St. Louis Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specia... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Eliot
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$408
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Triangle
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,181
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Eliot
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,229
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Oak Hill
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Results within 1 mile of St. Louis Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
38 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,229
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,419
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
38 Units Available
West Calhoun
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,039
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1178 sqft
Luxury units surrounded by parklands just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Enjoy downtown city shopping and entertainment and retreat to your deluxe apartment. These luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 02:36pm
$
7 Units Available
West Calhoun
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$883
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,106
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
West Calhoun
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,085
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Results within 5 miles of St. Louis Park
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
121 Units Available
Southwest Richfield
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
54 Units Available
Warehouse District
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,155
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
33 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
115 Units Available
Uptown
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
108 Units Available
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,285
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Uptown
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,280
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
45 Units Available
Downtown West
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
$
103 Units Available
Loring Park
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1116 sqft
Inviting apartment community in the center of downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment venues and central to major highways. Apartments feature breakfast bars and laundry facilities. Indoor car parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Loring Park
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$861
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
25 Units Available
Loring Park
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$983
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1167 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
16 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,538
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in St. Louis Park, MN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to St. Louis Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

St. Louis Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Louis Park 3 BedroomsSt. Louis Park Accessible ApartmentsSt. Louis Park Apartments with Balcony
St. Louis Park Apartments with GarageSt. Louis Park Apartments with GymSt. Louis Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Louis Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Apartments with Pool
St. Louis Park Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Louis Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Park Furnished ApartmentsSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities