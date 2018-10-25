7410 Minnetonka Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Laundry! Garage! Pet Friendly! 3 Bed in St Louis Park!



This unit is a 2 level, 3 bedroom-Duplex located in St Louis Park!

Please note 3rd bedroom in basement is smaller and could also be used as office.

Located just minutes away from the heart of SLP and close proximity to freeway access to DT and the Lakes!

Unit has updates throughout and include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and updated bathroom upper level bathroom.

The back deck is overlooking a generous sized backyard.



Must view the unit before applying

Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Max tenants=3

Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal

Tenant pays: All + snow

Owner is responsible for lawn care

1 pets-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 non refundable pet fee.

Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/c08736c089