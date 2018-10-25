All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated January 12 2020 at 11:38 PM

7410 Minnetonka Boulevard

7410 Minnetonka Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7410 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Texa-Tonka

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Laundry! Garage! Pet Friendly! 3 Bed in St Louis Park!

This unit is a 2 level, 3 bedroom-Duplex located in St Louis Park!
Please note 3rd bedroom in basement is smaller and could also be used as office.
Located just minutes away from the heart of SLP and close proximity to freeway access to DT and the Lakes!
Unit has updates throughout and include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and updated bathroom upper level bathroom.
The back deck  is overlooking a generous sized backyard.

Must view the unit before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=3
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Tenant pays: All + snow
Owner is responsible for lawn care
1 pets-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 non refundable pet fee.
Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/   

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/c08736c089

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
