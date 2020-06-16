4601 Park Commons Drive

Amenities
Excelsior and Grand Apartments
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
900 sq ft
4th and 5th floor! (of 5)
High Ceilings
Huge Windows.
Forced air and heat.
Unfurnished
Washer and Dryer in the unit
Move in September 1st!
Lease ends - December 15th.
Rent is $1,684 (includes assigned underground parking)
Elevator
With a walk score of 82/100, welcome to St. Louis Parks premier live-work-play luxury apartment community!
* Spacious and open 1 bedroom layouts!
* Located in the award-winning St. Louis Park School District!
* Convenient access to Highway 100!
* State-of-the-art gourmet kitchens plus washers and dryers!
* First floor includes shopping, services, and dining venues!
* Fitness center with yoga/spin room and fitness on-demand system!
For more information visit our award-winning