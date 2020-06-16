4601 Park Commons Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym elevator yoga

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator gym parking yoga

Excelsior and Grand Apartments

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

900 sq ft

4th and 5th floor! (of 5)

High Ceilings

Huge Windows.

Forced air and heat.

Unfurnished

Washer and Dryer in the unit

Move in September 1st!

Lease ends - December 15th.

Rent is $1,684 (includes assigned underground parking)

Elevator



With a walk score of 82/100, welcome to St. Louis Parks premier live-work-play luxury apartment community!



* Spacious and open 1 bedroom layouts!

* Located in the award-winning St. Louis Park School District!

* Convenient access to Highway 100!

* State-of-the-art gourmet kitchens plus washers and dryers!

* First floor includes shopping, services, and dining venues!

* Fitness center with yoga/spin room and fitness on-demand system!



For more information visit our award-winning