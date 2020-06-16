All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated August 22 2019 at 9:00 AM

4601 Park Commons Drive

4601 Park Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Park Commons Drive, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
elevator
yoga
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
yoga
Excelsior and Grand Apartments
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
900 sq ft
4th and 5th floor! (of 5)
High Ceilings
Huge Windows.
Forced air and heat.
Unfurnished
Washer and Dryer in the unit
Move in September 1st!
Lease ends - December 15th.
Rent is $1,684 (includes assigned underground parking)
Elevator

With a walk score of 82/100, welcome to St. Louis Parks premier live-work-play luxury apartment community!

* Spacious and open 1 bedroom layouts!
* Located in the award-winning St. Louis Park School District!
* Convenient access to Highway 100!
* State-of-the-art gourmet kitchens plus washers and dryers!
* First floor includes shopping, services, and dining venues!
* Fitness center with yoga/spin room and fitness on-demand system!

For more information visit our award-winning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Park Commons Drive have any available units?
4601 Park Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4601 Park Commons Drive have?
Some of 4601 Park Commons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Park Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Park Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Park Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Park Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4601 Park Commons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Park Commons Drive offers parking.
Does 4601 Park Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 Park Commons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Park Commons Drive have a pool?
No, 4601 Park Commons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Park Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 4601 Park Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Park Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Park Commons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 Park Commons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 Park Commons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

