St. Louis Park, MN
4400 Cedar Lake Road S #6
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

4400 Cedar Lake Road S #6

4400 Cedar Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Cedarhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
4400 Cedar Lake Road S #6 Available 01/01/20 Spacious St Louis Park Condo, Garage and Parking Space, Pool, New Carpet - This property is available for move in January move in. Its located close to the west end and the Cedar Lake Trail in St Louis Park. It come with one garage space and one parking space which is rare for these buildings.

The unit is located on the second floor and there are 8 units total in the building. Laundry is coin operated on the first floor and shared. There is a swimming pool and heat is included in the association fee.

Cats are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Cat Deposit $200) Sorry no dogs.

New Carpet was installed before our current tenant.

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4078554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

