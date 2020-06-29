4108 Wooddale Avenue S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this charming Cape Cod home in an awesome location, presented by Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. Nestled on the border of Browndale/Minikahda area of St Louis Park in a beautiful neighborhood within walking distance to Excelsior and Grand shops! 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1-car garage (2nd off street parking space next to garage). Recently remodeled basement, real hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless appliances, laundry room, sunroom, and patio area to enjoy the flowering trumpet vines in the backyard! Close to the lakes and trails. Easy access to Hwys 100, 62, and I-394. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. NO PETS / NO sec 8. / $55 app fee / $150 admin fee (one-time) / $7 per month processing & reporting fee.