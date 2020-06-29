All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:57 PM

4108 Wooddale Avenue S

4108 Wooddale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4108 Wooddale Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Browndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this charming Cape Cod home in an awesome location, presented by Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. Nestled on the border of Browndale/Minikahda area of St Louis Park in a beautiful neighborhood within walking distance to Excelsior and Grand shops! 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1-car garage (2nd off street parking space next to garage). Recently remodeled basement, real hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless appliances, laundry room, sunroom, and patio area to enjoy the flowering trumpet vines in the backyard! Close to the lakes and trails. Easy access to Hwys 100, 62, and I-394. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. NO PETS / NO sec 8. / $55 app fee / $150 admin fee (one-time) / $7 per month processing & reporting fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Wooddale Avenue S have any available units?
4108 Wooddale Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4108 Wooddale Avenue S have?
Some of 4108 Wooddale Avenue S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Wooddale Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Wooddale Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Wooddale Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Wooddale Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4108 Wooddale Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Wooddale Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4108 Wooddale Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Wooddale Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Wooddale Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4108 Wooddale Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Wooddale Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4108 Wooddale Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Wooddale Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 Wooddale Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Wooddale Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 Wooddale Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
