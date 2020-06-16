4089 Utica Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Beautiful SLP renovation!

This home is ready for a quick Lease and Move In.



This home is simply fantastic located in the coveted Browndale neighborhood.



This renovated home offers stunning OPEN spaces including a huge open Kitchen complete with HIGH END appliances, granite and light fixtures. Enjoy cooking and entertaining with family and friends.

This home offers tons of bright light and windows. Formal dining, builtins and storage, doggie door and dog bed in back entry, just a few of the amenities.



The upper level is just as amazing, your greeted at top of landing with custom built in, huge spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths.



The owners suite offers privacy with a retreat feel, the master bathroom features heated custom tile floor.



Enjoy fenced back yard, patio and deck, single car garage, plenty of off street parking.



Dog ok (non aggressive)

$300 Pet Deposit and $25 pet rent per month.



Income requirement to rent this home is-

3 plus times rent

Clean background check

Job Reference

NO Felonies

Sorry no govt. assistance or section 8 approved for home

No utilities included in rent

18 month lease is desired

No Smoking



Please fill out Contact Agent form or review Apply for this home on our website -

WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com



Contact Cosette 612.545.8138