All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 4089 Utica Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
4089 Utica Ave S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4089 Utica Ave S

4089 Utica Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4089 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Browndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Beautiful SLP renovation!
This home is ready for a quick Lease and Move In.

This home is simply fantastic located in the coveted Browndale neighborhood.

This renovated home offers stunning OPEN spaces including a huge open Kitchen complete with HIGH END appliances, granite and light fixtures. Enjoy cooking and entertaining with family and friends.
This home offers tons of bright light and windows. Formal dining, builtins and storage, doggie door and dog bed in back entry, just a few of the amenities.

The upper level is just as amazing, your greeted at top of landing with custom built in, huge spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths.

The owners suite offers privacy with a retreat feel, the master bathroom features heated custom tile floor.

Enjoy fenced back yard, patio and deck, single car garage, plenty of off street parking.

Dog ok (non aggressive)
$300 Pet Deposit and $25 pet rent per month.

Income requirement to rent this home is-
3 plus times rent
Clean background check
Job Reference
NO Felonies
Sorry no govt. assistance or section 8 approved for home
No utilities included in rent
18 month lease is desired
No Smoking

Please fill out Contact Agent form or review Apply for this home on our website -
WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com

Contact Cosette 612.545.8138

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4089 Utica Ave S have any available units?
4089 Utica Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4089 Utica Ave S have?
Some of 4089 Utica Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4089 Utica Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4089 Utica Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4089 Utica Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4089 Utica Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4089 Utica Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4089 Utica Ave S does offer parking.
Does 4089 Utica Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4089 Utica Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4089 Utica Ave S have a pool?
No, 4089 Utica Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4089 Utica Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4089 Utica Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4089 Utica Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4089 Utica Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 4089 Utica Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4089 Utica Ave S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Minikahda Court Apartments
3504 Minikahda Ct
St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities