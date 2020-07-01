3986 Wooddale Ave #201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Heated Garage Parking! 2 bedroom Condo- St. Louis Park!



Check out this stunning 2 bed/2bath Condo located in convenient St Louis Park.

Easy access to lakes, parks, shopping and dining options.

This awesome sunfilled two bedroom comes with an office with neutral décor throughout.

No common walls, built-in, gas fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash and a large island with cabinets wrapping both sides. Washer/Dryer in unit!

Your master suite has large walk in closet and spacious bathroom with heated floors, hunter douglas top down/bottom up blinds and thoughtful modifications from the builders original plan.

Also include lots of storage: under kitchen island, a hallway coat closet, and a closet in the hallway and an oversized laundry room.

Entertain your guests in the large rooftop deck with a gas fireplace, restroom, ample seating and a gas grill for entertaining alfresco, shared by only the 6 units in the 3986 building!

Unit includes two parking spots, one heated parking garage and one assigned outdoor parking spot.



Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictionsSecurity deposit is=1 month's rent

Max tenants=2

Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal

Tenant pays: Gas/electric/any optional utility/any HOA move out/in fees

Owner is responsible for: HOA dues/sanitation/water/sewer

1 pet is negotiable with nonrefundable pet fee. Ask if interested.



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/30bde270cc