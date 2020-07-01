All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 3986 Wooddale Ave #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
3986 Wooddale Ave #201
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

3986 Wooddale Ave #201

3986 Wooddale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3986 Wooddale Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Browndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Heated Garage Parking! 2 bedroom Condo- St. Louis Park!

Check out this stunning 2 bed/2bath Condo located in convenient St Louis Park.
Easy access to lakes, parks, shopping and dining options.
This awesome sunfilled two bedroom comes with an office with neutral décor throughout.
No common walls, built-in, gas fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash and a large island with cabinets wrapping both sides. Washer/Dryer in unit!
Your master suite has large walk in closet and spacious bathroom with heated floors, hunter douglas top down/bottom up blinds and thoughtful modifications from the builders original plan.
Also include lots of storage: under kitchen island, a hallway coat closet, and a closet in the hallway and an oversized laundry room.
Entertain your guests in the large rooftop deck with a gas fireplace, restroom, ample seating and a gas grill for entertaining alfresco, shared by only the 6 units in the 3986 building!
Unit includes two parking spots, one heated parking garage and one assigned outdoor parking spot.

Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs 
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictionsSecurity deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=2
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal 
Tenant pays: Gas/electric/any optional utility/any HOA move out/in fees
Owner is responsible for: HOA dues/sanitation/water/sewer
1 pet is negotiable with nonrefundable pet fee. Ask if interested.

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/30bde270cc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 have any available units?
3986 Wooddale Ave #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 have?
Some of 3986 Wooddale Ave #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 currently offering any rent specials?
3986 Wooddale Ave #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 is pet friendly.
Does 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 offer parking?
Yes, 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 offers parking.
Does 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 have a pool?
No, 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 does not have a pool.
Does 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 have accessible units?
No, 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3986 Wooddale Ave #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities