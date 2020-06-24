All apartments in St. Louis Park
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
3400 Huntington Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3400 Huntington Avenue

3400 Huntington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Huntington Ave, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Call or Email me to schedule time

Description: Lower level in home designed and built by architect, Martin Grady in 1947 after returning from Japan where he was stationed as part of Douglas MacArthur s occupation army following WWII. The home is located on Bass Lake, a wild life preserve, including a running/walking/bicycle path. Very quiet and peaceful. Two private entrances.

Centrally located: 1 block from public bus line, 2 blocks from
bicycle trail to downtown Mpls., close to Uptown, Lake Calhoun, Highway 100, 50th and France, Excelsior on Grand, 5 miles from downtown Mpls., and. 3 houses away from restaurant Mill Valley Kitchen at Excelsior Blvd. and France Ave. S.

Size: 400 square feet. Wonderfully fresh looking and feeling. Everything has been refurbished or purchased new: window treatments, furniture, kitchen appliances, finishes, bedding, cookware, and dishes.

(RLNE4872764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Huntington Avenue have any available units?
3400 Huntington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 3400 Huntington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Huntington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Huntington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Huntington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 3400 Huntington Avenue offer parking?
No, 3400 Huntington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Huntington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Huntington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Huntington Avenue have a pool?
No, 3400 Huntington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Huntington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3400 Huntington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Huntington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Huntington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 Huntington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 Huntington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
