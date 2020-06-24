3400 Huntington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Description: Lower level in home designed and built by architect, Martin Grady in 1947 after returning from Japan where he was stationed as part of Douglas MacArthur s occupation army following WWII. The home is located on Bass Lake, a wild life preserve, including a running/walking/bicycle path. Very quiet and peaceful. Two private entrances.



Centrally located: 1 block from public bus line, 2 blocks from

bicycle trail to downtown Mpls., close to Uptown, Lake Calhoun, Highway 100, 50th and France, Excelsior on Grand, 5 miles from downtown Mpls., and. 3 houses away from restaurant Mill Valley Kitchen at Excelsior Blvd. and France Ave. S.



Size: 400 square feet. Wonderfully fresh looking and feeling. Everything has been refurbished or purchased new: window treatments, furniture, kitchen appliances, finishes, bedding, cookware, and dishes.



