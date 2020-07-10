3245 Texas Ave S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2878de0b3 ---- Another amazing rental from Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Rare Saint Louis Park rental under 1800! West end location! Close to uptown/downtown! 2 car garage, deck, firepit, stainless appliances, awesome loft room with tons of storage and W/D in unit! Currently not accepting cats, or any dogs over 40#'s...also property has not been approved for section 8. Year Built: 1951 Sq Footage: 1133 sqft. Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 2 Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below) Deposit: $1,750 Pets Policy: Dogs OK | Up to 40#'s | No cats Laundry: In Unit Property Type: Single Family House Tenents pays for trash/sewer/water/electric/cable and gas. Pet deposit may apply, no cats. Contact info: Neal Lawson Dreamteam of National Realty Guild 612-418-5892 Carpet Deck/Patio Gas Heat Storage Space Storm Windows