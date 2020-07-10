All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 3245 Texas Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
3245 Texas Ave S
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3245 Texas Ave S

3245 Texas Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3245 Texas Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2878de0b3 ---- Another amazing rental from Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Rare Saint Louis Park rental under 1800! West end location! Close to uptown/downtown! 2 car garage, deck, firepit, stainless appliances, awesome loft room with tons of storage and W/D in unit! Currently not accepting cats, or any dogs over 40#'s...also property has not been approved for section 8. Year Built: 1951 Sq Footage: 1133 sqft. Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 2 Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below) Deposit: $1,750 Pets Policy: Dogs OK | Up to 40#'s | No cats Laundry: In Unit Property Type: Single Family House Tenents pays for trash/sewer/water/electric/cable and gas. Pet deposit may apply, no cats. Contact info: Neal Lawson Dreamteam of National Realty Guild 612-418-5892 Carpet Deck/Patio Gas Heat Storage Space Storm Windows

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Texas Ave S have any available units?
3245 Texas Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3245 Texas Ave S have?
Some of 3245 Texas Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Texas Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Texas Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Texas Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 Texas Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3245 Texas Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Texas Ave S offers parking.
Does 3245 Texas Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Texas Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Texas Ave S have a pool?
No, 3245 Texas Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Texas Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3245 Texas Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Texas Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Texas Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 Texas Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3245 Texas Ave S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities