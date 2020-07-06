3050 Utah Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Available 6/1/2020!



We will talk thru. the home and you can view pictures at this time. When stay at home measures have been lifted we will show the home.

Prime location in Saint Louis Park!

This is a great 2b/1bathroom home with 2 car garage.

Enjoy large yard

Washer/Dryer in home



Rental Req.

Income 3 times rent

Deposit equal to rent

No felonies/ Clean background check

Sorry No govt. subsides

No smoking

NO Utilities included in rent

1- small Pet with approval



For more information To apply or talk with Agent

visit www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



This single family home for rent in St. Louis Park offers easy access to major roads and just minutes to down town Minneapolis.

Close to biking trails and parks! Lots of shopping and restaurant options with in walking distance.



Thank you.