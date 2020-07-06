All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

3050 Utah Ave S

3050 Utah Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3050 Utah Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Aquila

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 6/1/2020!

We will talk thru. the home and you can view pictures at this time. When stay at home measures have been lifted we will show the home.
WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com

Prime location in Saint Louis Park!
This is a great 2b/1bathroom home with 2 car garage.
Enjoy large yard
Washer/Dryer in home

Rental Req.
Income 3 times rent
Deposit equal to rent
No felonies/ Clean background check
Sorry No govt. subsides
No smoking
NO Utilities included in rent
1- small Pet with approval

For more information To apply or talk with Agent
visit www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

This single family home for rent in St. Louis Park offers easy access to major roads and just minutes to down town Minneapolis.
Close to biking trails and parks! Lots of shopping and restaurant options with in walking distance.

Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Utah Ave S have any available units?
3050 Utah Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3050 Utah Ave S have?
Some of 3050 Utah Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Utah Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Utah Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Utah Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 Utah Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3050 Utah Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Utah Ave S offers parking.
Does 3050 Utah Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3050 Utah Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Utah Ave S have a pool?
No, 3050 Utah Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Utah Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3050 Utah Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Utah Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Utah Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Utah Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 Utah Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

