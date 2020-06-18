All apartments in St. Louis Park
2925 Rhode Island Ave S

2925 Rhode Island Avenue South · (952) 412-0588
Location

2925 Rhode Island Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Texa-Tonka

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Welcome Home - Single Family St. Louis Park - Property Id: 249346

Conveniently located off of Minnetonka Boulevard. You'll be close enough to everything you may need - grocery stores, shopping galore, coffee shops, healthcare, bike trails, lakes and downtown Minneapolis. This beautiful 3 bedroom home offers 2 bdrms full bath on main floor with 3rd bdrm 3/4 bath in lower level with fully finished family room area. Wood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen (with newly added dishwasher) and lots of light to keep your spirits up all year around.

PLEASE NOTE:
- First and Last months rent, in addition to security deposit required for a total of $6,750.

- Renters are expected to perform lawn mowing and snow removal. We will provide all necessary equipment. (This is negotiable however).

**Cats & Small dogs 30lbs and under allowed with damage deposit of $500/pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249346
Property Id 249346

(RLNE5688602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

