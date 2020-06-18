2925 Rhode Island Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher coffee bar carpet

Welcome Home - Single Family St. Louis Park - Property Id: 249346



Conveniently located off of Minnetonka Boulevard. You'll be close enough to everything you may need - grocery stores, shopping galore, coffee shops, healthcare, bike trails, lakes and downtown Minneapolis. This beautiful 3 bedroom home offers 2 bdrms full bath on main floor with 3rd bdrm 3/4 bath in lower level with fully finished family room area. Wood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen (with newly added dishwasher) and lots of light to keep your spirits up all year around.



PLEASE NOTE:

- First and Last months rent, in addition to security deposit required for a total of $6,750.



- Renters are expected to perform lawn mowing and snow removal. We will provide all necessary equipment. (This is negotiable however).



**Cats & Small dogs 30lbs and under allowed with damage deposit of $500/pet.

