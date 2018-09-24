All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated October 23 2019 at 2:07 PM

2915 Glenhurst Avenue

2915 Glenhurst Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2915 Glenhurst Ave, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Fern Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing, modernized upper level apartment in a Tudor style home in St Louis Park available now. A wonderful perennial garden welcomes you to this enchanting home. It has been completely remodeled and boasts hardwood floors and original woodwork. There are built in hutches in the formal dining room and an awesome deck off of the master bedroom.

** Fireplace is for decorative use only.

DISCLAIMER:

We appreciate your interest in this rental property! Please note, there is a high volume of interest on our rental properties. The best way to schedule a showing is online. Several showings are done open house style, with multiple interested parties. This minimizes the inconvenience to our current tenants, whose time we want to remain respectful of. If after viewing the property you feel this is the perfect fit for you, please apply after verifying you meet all of our application qualifications.

Lease Terms:

• Income: 2.5x monthly rent, determined by take-home pay. Must provide current paystubs or personal tax return.

• Bank Statements: No NSF history; Verifiable on-time rental payments to Landlord.

• Rental History: Current and previous Landlord must provide positive & verifiable rental history. If applying with other individuals, must have verifiable rental history together. Living with family is not considered verifiable rental history.

• Credit History: Sound financials are required. Accounts in collection, poor credit history, or late payments negatively impact application.

• Criminal History: No drug/violent/sexually related felonies in past 15 years. No felonies or unlawful detainers within the past 5 years.

• Job History: At current company a minimum of 6 months. Exceptions considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer or promotion. Must submit Offer Letter.

• Pets: With owner approval and will require an additional deposit and/or fees in addition to photo(s) of pets. Check ad for property you are applying for, as some owners do NOT accept any pets. There are restrictions in place should an owner choose to allow pets: no aggressive breeds, no puppies under 12 months, no kittens. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties. Requirements for a Service animal must be met or application will be denied.

• Applicants: Any adult over the age of 18 must apply and meet the above guidelines. The non-refundable fee is $50 per individual. If your application is denied for any reasons not listed in the criteria, you will be reimbursed your application fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Glenhurst Avenue have any available units?
2915 Glenhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2915 Glenhurst Avenue have?
Some of 2915 Glenhurst Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Glenhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Glenhurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Glenhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2915 Glenhurst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 2915 Glenhurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Glenhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 2915 Glenhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2915 Glenhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 Glenhurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2915 Glenhurst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
