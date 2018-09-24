2915 Glenhurst Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing, modernized upper level apartment in a Tudor style home in St Louis Park available now. A wonderful perennial garden welcomes you to this enchanting home. It has been completely remodeled and boasts hardwood floors and original woodwork. There are built in hutches in the formal dining room and an awesome deck off of the master bedroom.



** Fireplace is for decorative use only.



DISCLAIMER:



We appreciate your interest in this rental property! Please note, there is a high volume of interest on our rental properties. The best way to schedule a showing is online. Several showings are done open house style, with multiple interested parties. This minimizes the inconvenience to our current tenants, whose time we want to remain respectful of. If after viewing the property you feel this is the perfect fit for you, please apply after verifying you meet all of our application qualifications.



Lease Terms:



• Income: 2.5x monthly rent, determined by take-home pay. Must provide current paystubs or personal tax return.



• Bank Statements: No NSF history; Verifiable on-time rental payments to Landlord.



• Rental History: Current and previous Landlord must provide positive & verifiable rental history. If applying with other individuals, must have verifiable rental history together. Living with family is not considered verifiable rental history.



• Credit History: Sound financials are required. Accounts in collection, poor credit history, or late payments negatively impact application.



• Criminal History: No drug/violent/sexually related felonies in past 15 years. No felonies or unlawful detainers within the past 5 years.



• Job History: At current company a minimum of 6 months. Exceptions considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer or promotion. Must submit Offer Letter.



• Pets: With owner approval and will require an additional deposit and/or fees in addition to photo(s) of pets. Check ad for property you are applying for, as some owners do NOT accept any pets. There are restrictions in place should an owner choose to allow pets: no aggressive breeds, no puppies under 12 months, no kittens. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties. Requirements for a Service animal must be met or application will be denied.



• Applicants: Any adult over the age of 18 must apply and meet the above guidelines. The non-refundable fee is $50 per individual. If your application is denied for any reasons not listed in the criteria, you will be reimbursed your application fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.