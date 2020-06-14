33 Apartments for rent in Chaska, MN with gym
1 of 43
1 of 31
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 62
1 of 35
1 of 38
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 53
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 46
1 of 32
1 of 38
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 17
Chaska, Minnesota has come a very long way since the Mound Builders inhabited it back in the 1760s. One of these ancient mounds can still be found right in the middle of the Chaska town square. Rich in tradition is the reason why Chaska is number eight on Money Magazine’s Top Ten Places to Live in America.
Chaska, Minnesota, is a growing town in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. If you are looking for a quaint place to call home, Chaska is worth checking out.The town has done a great job of planning for future growth, using many of its open spaces for parks, additional housing and medical facilities. Finding a place to call home shouldn't be a problem for most people, as the town adds between 100 and 300 homes annually. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chaska renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.