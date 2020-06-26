All apartments in Plymouth
4565 Terraceview Lane N
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:34 PM

4565 Terraceview Lane N

4565 Terraceview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

4565 Terraceview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come view this updated split-level single-family home featuring an open floor plan with a finished walkout lower level in Plymouth, available Aug. 1! This home includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the family room in the lower level features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen boasts a large center island, tile backsplash and pantry, while bathrooms features granite and tile. Other great features for this 2,000 square-foot home include vaulted ceilings, a large fenced-in backyard including a cement slab with a basketball hoop and ample space for grilling and entertaining. Amentiies include an attached 2-car garage, freshly-painted deck, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit washer and dryer, water softener and central A/C! Security Deposit: $2,100. Tenant responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Pets permitted with additional fees. No Smoking. Located in the Wayzata School District. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 Terraceview Lane N have any available units?
4565 Terraceview Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 4565 Terraceview Lane N have?
Some of 4565 Terraceview Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4565 Terraceview Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
4565 Terraceview Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 Terraceview Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4565 Terraceview Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 4565 Terraceview Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 4565 Terraceview Lane N offers parking.
Does 4565 Terraceview Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4565 Terraceview Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 Terraceview Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 4565 Terraceview Lane N has a pool.
Does 4565 Terraceview Lane N have accessible units?
No, 4565 Terraceview Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 Terraceview Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4565 Terraceview Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4565 Terraceview Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4565 Terraceview Lane N has units with air conditioning.
