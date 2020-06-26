4565 Terraceview Lane N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this updated split-level single-family home featuring an open floor plan with a finished walkout lower level in Plymouth, available Aug. 1! This home includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the family room in the lower level features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen boasts a large center island, tile backsplash and pantry, while bathrooms features granite and tile. Other great features for this 2,000 square-foot home include vaulted ceilings, a large fenced-in backyard including a cement slab with a basketball hoop and ample space for grilling and entertaining. Amentiies include an attached 2-car garage, freshly-painted deck, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit washer and dryer, water softener and central A/C! Security Deposit: $2,100. Tenant responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Pets permitted with additional fees. No Smoking. Located in the Wayzata School District. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!