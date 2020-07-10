3555 Zinnia Lane N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

*ANOTHER PROPERTY BY KIMR @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE* This 1600 FSF one-level living beauty features front office room, full hallway bath, gorgeous kitchen including breakfast nook, newer Maytag Stainless Appliances, attached large living/dining-rm accessing back patio, 2-beds including master with WIC &amp; private 3/4 bath! Large laundry off garage, newer paint &amp; carpet throughout! This one will WOW you! Trash/snow/lawn care INCLUDED in rent! Available 10/01/2018. Great location/Close to shopping, schools, &amp; parks! Must see! Call Kim @ 612-351-6203 Pet Policy: Max of 1-small dog/NO CATS/Case By Case Basis