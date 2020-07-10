All apartments in Plymouth
3555 Zinnia Lane N
3555 Zinnia Lane N

3555 Zinnia Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

3555 Zinnia Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
*ANOTHER PROPERTY BY KIMR @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE* This 1600 FSF one-level living beauty features front office room, full hallway bath, gorgeous kitchen including breakfast nook, newer Maytag Stainless Appliances, attached large living/dining-rm accessing back patio, 2-beds including master with WIC &amp;amp; private 3/4 bath! Large laundry off garage, newer paint &amp;amp; carpet throughout! This one will WOW you! Trash/snow/lawn care INCLUDED in rent! Available 10/01/2018. Great location/Close to shopping, schools, &amp;amp; parks! Must see! Call Kim @ 612-351-6203 Pet Policy: Max of 1-small dog/NO CATS/Case By Case Basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Zinnia Lane N have any available units?
3555 Zinnia Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 3555 Zinnia Lane N have?
Some of 3555 Zinnia Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Zinnia Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Zinnia Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Zinnia Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 Zinnia Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 3555 Zinnia Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Zinnia Lane N offers parking.
Does 3555 Zinnia Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Zinnia Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Zinnia Lane N have a pool?
No, 3555 Zinnia Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Zinnia Lane N have accessible units?
No, 3555 Zinnia Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Zinnia Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Zinnia Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Zinnia Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Zinnia Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

